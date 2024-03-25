Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 775 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $262.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

