Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $188.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.