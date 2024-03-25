Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

