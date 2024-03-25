Comparing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 10.68% 17.37% 1.99% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 10 6 0 2.29 Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Funding Circle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Funding Circle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 0.82 $2.24 billion $5.18 8.02 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. The company acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.