Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $12,698.40 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

