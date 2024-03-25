ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

