Contrasting Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Demant A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $90.55 million 0.02 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.03 Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 2.23

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Demant A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.4% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Demant A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sientra and Demant A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50 Demant A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,210.34%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Summary

Sientra beats Demant A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On February 12, 2024, Sientra, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

