Contrasting Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) and Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma $130,000.00 3,752.86 -$234.63 million ($0.93) -2.06 Universe Pharmaceuticals $32.31 million 0.22 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma -180,486.14% -32.67% -28.78% Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lyell Immunopharma and Universe Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.46%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Universe Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Lyell Immunopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic. The company's pipeline includes LYL797, a genetically and epigenetically reprogrammed ROR1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate for the treatment of various solid tumors; LYL845, an epigenetically reprogrammed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes product candidate that targets multiple solid tumors; LYL119, a CAR T-cell product candidate for enhanced cytotoxicity. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party products, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC operates as a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

