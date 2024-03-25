Cooper Financial Group Acquires 492 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $93.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

