Cooper Financial Group Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

