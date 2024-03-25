Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $156.29 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

