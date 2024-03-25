Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA opened at $394.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $317.91 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

