CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $394.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $317.91 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

