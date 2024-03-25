CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 13,724 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 247,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $85.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

