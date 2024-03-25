CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 189,223 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

