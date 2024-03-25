CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $352.62 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

