CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $224.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

