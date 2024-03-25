CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 8,081 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.