Crescent Sterling Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

