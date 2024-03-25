Critical Analysis: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Torrid alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and J-Long Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.29 billion 0.36 $50.21 million $0.10 44.50 J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torrid and J-Long Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 1 5 1 0 2.00 J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.61%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.