Critical Comparison: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $203.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.06 billion 3.95 $630.60 million $5.74 35.45 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.82% 41.12% 10.58% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.