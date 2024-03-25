CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS
Insider Activity at CVS Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
