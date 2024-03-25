CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.05 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

