CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 2,798 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.73 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

