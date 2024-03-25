CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 5,898 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.47 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

