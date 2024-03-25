CX Institutional Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 947,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,785,000 after buying an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

