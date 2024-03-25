CX Institutional Has $234,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aflac were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFL opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.