CX Institutional Invests $270,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,970 shares of company stock worth $811,069 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

