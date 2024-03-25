CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 11,568 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

