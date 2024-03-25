CX Institutional Sells 343 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CX Institutional lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

