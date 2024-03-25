CX Institutional Sells 601 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

