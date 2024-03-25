DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 815,737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 88.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

