DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DaVita by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $141.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

