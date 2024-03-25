DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Hits $1.69

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00110601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002975 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

