Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.