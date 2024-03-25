Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $60.61 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

