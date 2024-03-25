Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $149.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

