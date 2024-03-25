Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $16,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $270.41 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

