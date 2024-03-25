Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $388,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $651,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %
PMX stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
