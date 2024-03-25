e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.58.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

