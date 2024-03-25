e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

