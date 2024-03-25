Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 579 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.66 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

