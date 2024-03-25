Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0067 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Electroneum has a market cap of $121.17 million and $994,106.41 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 310.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003588 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,325,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

