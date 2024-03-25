Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

