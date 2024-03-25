Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

