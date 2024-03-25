Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $140.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

