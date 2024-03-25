EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

