Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harrow Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

