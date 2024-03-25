Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.24 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

