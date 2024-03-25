ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Financial Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Electriq Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $2.14, indicating a potential upside of 246.60%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Electriq Power.

This table compares ESS Tech and Electriq Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 14.31 -$77.58 million ($0.49) -1.26 Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,028.89% -71.44% -53.77% Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52%

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electriq Power beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

